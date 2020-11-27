B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

BTO opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$927,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,625.82. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$2,586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,995,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,821,718.58.

BTO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

