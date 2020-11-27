Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.64 ($130.17).

FRA SY1 opened at €103.35 ($121.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.00. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Insider Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit