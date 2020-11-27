Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.64 ($130.17).

FRA SY1 opened at €103.35 ($121.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.00. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

