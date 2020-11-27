BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BANF. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of BANF opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.33. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after acquiring an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

