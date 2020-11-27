Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of BAND opened at $144.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.05, a P/E/G ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

