Bank of America Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $310.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.04.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.38. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $296,934.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,363 shares of company stock worth $42,589,269. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

