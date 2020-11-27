Bank of America Downgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.
Shares of TFII stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
