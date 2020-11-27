Barclays Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €215.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €208.54 ($245.34).

FRA ALV opened at €199.06 ($234.19) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €175.55. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

