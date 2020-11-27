Barclays Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €26.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.94 ($26.99).

Shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €19.79 ($23.28) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.83.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

