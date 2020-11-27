Barclays Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €65.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

BN opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.60. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit