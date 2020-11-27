Barclays Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €65.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

BN opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.60. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

