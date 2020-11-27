Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €195.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.86 ($192.77).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.