Barclays Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €128.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.64 ($131.34).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.82. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

