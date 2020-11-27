Barclays Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.84.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

