Barclays Raises Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 285

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GRI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £76,750 ($100,274.37).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

