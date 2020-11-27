Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

