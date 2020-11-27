Barclays Reiterates €129.20 Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.37 ($179.26).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €140.90 ($165.76) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €142.96.

About Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

