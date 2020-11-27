BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.56 ($66.54).

Shares of BAS opened at €60.07 ($70.67) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.81 ($82.13).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

