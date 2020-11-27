Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BAMXF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $90.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

