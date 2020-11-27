Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMWYY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

BMWYY stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

