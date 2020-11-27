Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Increased by Mirova

Mirova boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.