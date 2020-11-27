Benchmark Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $46.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 1.57. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,498 shares of company stock worth $5,037,500. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

