BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT Lowered to $43.00 at HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of BYSI opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

