Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $350.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.