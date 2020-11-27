BidaskClub Downgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA opened at $37.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $842.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,785.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CEVA by 321.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.