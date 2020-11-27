BidaskClub Downgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCAP has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $386.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

