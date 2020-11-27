BidaskClub Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $54.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

