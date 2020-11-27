BidaskClub Upgrades HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMSY. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter worth $550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.