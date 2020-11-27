Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $17.97 on Monday. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

