BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.70.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $104.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after buying an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,407,000. Natixis bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,184,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $19,688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BioNTech by 136.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Analyst Recommendations for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit