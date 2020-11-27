BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $104.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after buying an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,407,000. Natixis bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,184,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $19,688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BioNTech by 136.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.