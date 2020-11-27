BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Down 10%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 566,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 237,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Separately, TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.09.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
