BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Down 10%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 566,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 237,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

