Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Major Shareholder Buys $460,229.36 in Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

