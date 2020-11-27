Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Director Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

