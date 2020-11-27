Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camtek by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Camtek by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $791.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.81. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.