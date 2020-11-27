Brokerages Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Target Price at $103.55

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.75 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $75.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.