Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $8.63

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 940,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 127,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

