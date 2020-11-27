Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $48.81

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.81.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after acquiring an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,084,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 615,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

