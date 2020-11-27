Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) PT at $14.23

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 549,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 402,433 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,964,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 195,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 1,067,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 1,174,280 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

