Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Down 8%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.38. 1,407,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,583,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

