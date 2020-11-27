Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,954,000 after purchasing an additional 175,440 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.