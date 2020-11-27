BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $2.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,154 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 695,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 478,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

