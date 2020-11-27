BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.39 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

