Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Nov 27th, 2020

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BDWBF opened at $3.28 on Monday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

