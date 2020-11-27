Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) COO Sells $635,076.03 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total value of $635,076.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,374.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CABO stock opened at $1,979.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,881.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,827.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cable One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Cable One by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cable One by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

