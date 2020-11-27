Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells $290,400.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,116 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 796,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $5,811,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $5,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

