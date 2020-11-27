Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells $290,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,116 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 796,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $5,811,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $5,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit