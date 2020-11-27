Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Score Media and Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
About Score Media and Gaming
Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.