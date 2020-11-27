Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Score Media and Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

