Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.60. Approximately 4,510,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,784,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,533 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,742,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,158,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

