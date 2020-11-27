Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

