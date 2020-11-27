CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of CDNA opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. CareDx has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

