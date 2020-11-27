CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $275,417.64 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $275,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $464,907.52.

On Friday, November 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $270,135.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $557,659.56.

CARG stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.