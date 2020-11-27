Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Purchases £25,200 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96).
LON:CARR opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carr’s Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.16).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.
Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.
