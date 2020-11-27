Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Purchases £25,200 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

LON:CARR opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carr’s Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

