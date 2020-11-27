Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.